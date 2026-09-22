APLR Presents: Free Planet Radio 25th Anniversary and Album Release - 10/10

APLR Presents: Free Plannet Radio 25th Anniversary & Album Release

Saturday, October 10th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Event 7PM

Free Planet Radio

The shared vision of multi-instrumentalists exploring the infinite and seamless relationships between musical cultures through the universal language of sound.

Since 2001, Free Planet Radio has been bringing its exciting and innovative world-jazz-classical music blend to both concert stages and classrooms. Based in Asheville NC, this musical partnership began with a clear mission statement as “the shared vision of multi-instrumentalists exploring the infinite and seamless relationships between musical cultures through the universal language of sound.”

Free Planet Radio performances expertly weave the improvisatory element of jazz, and the subtleties and harmonic vocabulary of Western classical music, with Middle Eastern, Indian and North African melodic and rhythmic structures. Performing mostly original compositions, even while playing extremely complex melodies and time signatures, the ensemble always maintains a sense of accessibility, spontaneity and easy engagement with the audience. They have performed with jazz singer Lizz Wright, poet Robert Bly, Turkish instrumentalist Omar Faruk Tekbilek, bluegrass violinist Casey Driessen, flute virtuoso Rhonda Larson, Armenian singer Mariam Matossian, and Persian violinist Farzad Farhangi. In 2014, Free Planet Radio was awarded a prestigious grant from Chamber Music America commissioning and performances of a new set of works with the Opal String Quartet. In 2016, the trio traveled to the People's Republic of China for a 20 city tour of their finest concert halls.

Free Planet Radio consists of River Guerguerian on an extensive array of global percussion instruments including Middle Eastern frame drums and doumbek, the Indian kanjira, African djembe, and Western drum set; and Chris Rosser exploring melody on the 17-stringed Indian dotar, Turkish oud, guitar, piano and melodica. Eliot Wadopian, founding bassist and two-time Grammy winner, passed away in September 2021. So, currently the group performs as a duo, or with special guests on bass and other instruments.

All ages

Pay What You Can Ticket Pricing Starting at $15- Support Local Artist