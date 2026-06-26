APLR Presents: An Evening of Medicine Music with Biruany and Txana of the Huni Kuin Tribe

APLR Presents: An Evening of Medicine Music with Biruany & Txana of the Huni Kuin Tribe

Thursday, July 9th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Event 7PM

Biruany of the Huni Kuin Tribe

Biruany Huni Kuin (@sami abiruany) is a prominent spiritual leader who combines leadership, spirituality, and empowerment within her cultural context, deep in the Brazilian Amazon. As a representative of a collective of female spiritual leaders from Novo Futuro village, she holds a pivotal role within her community, where she leads and oversees spiritual practices rooted in healing through plant medicine. Biruany is widely recognized for her groundbreaking achievements, as she is notably the first Huni Kuin woman to lead Ayahuasca works and engage in pioneering studies, challenging traditional gender roles and expectations. Beyond her village, Biruany's influence transcends borders.

Txana Tuwe of Huni Kuin Tribe

Txana Tuwe Huni Kuin is an experienced and respected leader of the Huni Kuin people, born and raised in Novo Futuro Village. Tuwe is known for his strong commitment to his indigenous heritage and for carrying a very strong ancestral presence after undertaking many spiritual diets from his tradition. With the trust and respect of both his community and elders, he embodies a deep connection to the wisdom and traditions passed down through generations, rooted in his years of experience with plant medicine and other ancestral practices of his people. Tuwe has traveled to many continents spreading the messages of the forest and, together with his sister Biruany, he advocates for the recognition and preservation of indigenous traditions, sharing the Huni Kuin culture and spirituality not only within Brazil but also on a global scale.

All ages

Ending Time is an estimate

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