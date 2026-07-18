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APLR Presents: Ak'chamel - 11/06

APLR Presents: Ak'chamel - 11/06

APLR Presents: Ak'chamel

Friday, November 6th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7PM

Ak'chamel

For 15 years Ak’chamel has built a solid reputation as a compelling stage project. Wearing nightmarish costumes and engaging in hallucinatory “rituals”, their singular sound comprising desert-scorched psychedelia, post-apocalyptic shamanism, and lo-fi ritual-folk is as unique as the physical theater of their live performances.

All-ages
Ending Time is an estimate
Tickets only sold through DICE. Ticket Price will increase on the day of the show. Save by buying before!

AyurPrana Listening Room
$23.70 - $29.21
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

Ak'chamel
https://akchamel.bandcamp.com/
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events