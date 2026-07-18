APLR Presents: Ak'chamel - 11/06

APLR Presents: Ak'chamel

Friday, November 6th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7PM

Ak'chamel

For 15 years Ak’chamel has built a solid reputation as a compelling stage project. Wearing nightmarish costumes and engaging in hallucinatory “rituals”, their singular sound comprising desert-scorched psychedelia, post-apocalyptic shamanism, and lo-fi ritual-folk is as unique as the physical theater of their live performances.

All-ages

Ending Time is an estimate

Tickets only sold through DICE. Ticket Price will increase on the day of the show. Save by buying before!

