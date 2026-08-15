APLR and Make Noise Present: 10-Coast: Celebrating Ten Years of the Make Noise 0-Coast - 9/12

APLR and Make Noise Present: 10-Coast: Celebrating Ten Years of the Make Noise 0-Coast

Saturday, September 12th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6 PM || Show 7PM

10-Coast: Celebrating Ten Years of the Make Noise 0-Coast

0-Coast, the diminutive and beloved modular synthesizer released by Make Noise in 2016, turns 10 this year! Come celebrate this milestone with Make Noise at the AyurPrana Listening Room on Saturday, September 12th at 6pm, featuring a conversation with Make Noise founders Kelly Kelbel and Tony Rolando, followed by 0-Coast performances by the Make Noise Crew!

This is a free event and open to all ages. RSVP to secure your seat!

Prior to the concert, demo stations will open at Make Noise (414 Haywood Rd.) from 2-4:30pm, and an interactive sound installation by Chris Hamilton and Steve Pescatore will be set up at Lamplight Studios (2 Westwood Pl.) from 2-5pm.

More information about the 0-Coast can be found on the Make Noise website:

https://www.makenoisemusic.com/synthesizers-and-controllers/0-coast/

All ages

