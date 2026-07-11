APLR and Lonesome Station Present: Maya De Vitry with Lyle De Vitry - 10/17

APLR & Lonesome Station Present: Maya De Vitry with Lyle De Vitry

Saturday, October 17th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

Maya De Vitry

Originally from the green rolling hills of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based fiddler-turned-songwriter with a voice that glides effortlessly between tenderness and strength. Her earliest years in the music industry are represented by the 4 full-length albums and 2 EPs with roots-Americana trio The Stray Birds, with whom she toured year-round for 7 years throughout USA, Canada, and Europe. After this formative chapter, she launched her solo career with her 2019 album Adaptations, earning praise from Rolling Stone Country, NPR Music, and No Depression. Since then, she has released three more full-length albums—How to Break a Fall (2020), Violet Light (2022), and The Only Moment (2024); an EP, Infinite (2023); and multiple singles, all of which are testaments to her personal reinvention and creative growth.

Energized by the spontaneity of live performance and a revelatory pursuit of truth in her lyric writing, Maya de Vitry returns with her fifth full-length album, All My Faith. Prioritizing presence and grit over studio polish, she sounds joyously at home in the alt-country and indie-folk realms. Recorded and mixed by 5-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan and self-produced by de Vitry, All My Faith is a buoyant gathering of songs brought to life by a cast of her closest confidantes and collaborators. All My Faith will be released on de Vitry’s own Mad Maker Studio label on July 24.

“I’d like my music to feel like you are invited into a lush living forest or into a remote river canyon where suddenly you are stripped of not only modern conveniences but also modern distractions. Where you can feel the essence of your own humanity and those around you. Where suddenly a stranger’s story becomes interesting, or where you might choose teamwork and problem-solving and creativity over dogma. Where reciprocity and care start to feel more natural than just about anything else,” she reflects.

From canyons to kitchens, from cold lakes to highway truck stops, the songs form a vibrant collage of joy, sorrow, and gut-wrenching honesty. Whether spinning an inspirational tale about hungover bachelorettes at the Nashville airport or exploring the prison of our own adaptations, de Vitry brings a grounded confidence and quiet charisma rooted in her belief in the power of song to change us.

Lyle De Vitry

Effortlessly moving between unity and dissonance, voice and instrumentation, rhythm and melody, Lyle de Vitry integrates the comfort of folk music with the spine-shivering emotional release and intentionality of classical compositions. In so doing, he manages to create a sound as dynamic and honest as the ocean’s eternally flowing tides or the planet’s ever-changing seasons. An acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, de Vitry was selected as one of ten finalists for the 2023 Telluride Troubadours contest and was named runner-up in the 2023 NewSong LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition.

All ages

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