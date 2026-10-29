Annual Food Drive — Free Admission Night - 11/17
Annual Food Drive — Free Admission Night - 11/17
HELP FEED OUR NEIGHBORS
Smoky Mountain Sk8way’s Annual Food Drive runs November 1–30, 2026. We are collecting nonperishable food for Haywood Pantries.
ALL NOVEMBER: Bring 3 nonperishable items for FREE skate rental. Regular admission applies outside the special November 17 offer.
FREE ADMISSION NIGHT — Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 6–9 PM: Bring 3 nonperishable items for FREE ADMISSION.
19025 Great Smoky Mountain Expressway, Waynesville, NC 28786
828-246-9124
SmokyMountainSk8way.com
Help feed our neighbors and enjoy a night at the rink!
Details and flyer: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/annual-food-drive-free-admission-night-2026-11-17/
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
Free admission with 3 nonperishable food items on November 17
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
828-246-9124
info@smokymountainsk8way.com
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
19025 Great Smoky ExpresswayWaynesville, North Carolina 28786
828-246-9124
info@smokymountainsk8way.com