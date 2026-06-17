Andy Frasco and the UN, with Kitchen Dwellers and Mihali -OUTDOOR - 8/16
Andy Frasco and the UN, with Kitchen Dwellers and Mihali -OUTDOOR - 8/16
Andy Frasco is a cross between John Belushi’s “Joliet” Jake Blues and Jimmy Buffett, who turns into a swirling rock ‘n’ roll Tasmanian Devil onstage leading his U.N.
Peace Center Pavilion Lawn $49.50, Genevieve's Overlook Balcony Seating $82.50.
Peace Center Pavilion
$49.50 - $82.50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
Peace Center Pavilion
300 S. Main StreetGreenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org