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Andy Frasco and the UN, with Kitchen Dwellers and Mihali -OUTDOOR - 8/16

Andy Frasco and the UN, with Kitchen Dwellers and Mihali -OUTDOOR - 8/16

Andy Frasco is a cross between John Belushi’s “Joliet” Jake Blues and Jimmy Buffett, who turns into a swirling rock ‘n’ roll Tasmanian Devil onstage leading his U.N.

Peace Center Pavilion Lawn $49.50, Genevieve's Overlook Balcony Seating $82.50.

Peace Center Pavilion
$49.50 - $82.50
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
Peace Center Pavilion
300 S. Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-andy-frasco-un-kitchen-dwellers