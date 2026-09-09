An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart
An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart
Award winning singer/songwriter Tammy Stamps will be performing her originals. She is a 5th degree black belt in Taekwondo, Choi Kwang Do, was a National, International, US Olympic Festival and US Team medalist and US Team Alternate. Tammy is an Author and a survivor of long-term abuse.
This event is not only about entertaining, but also truly about connecting with the audience, sharing stories about the songs and touching the heart and soul of those who listen. You will be hearing music in the folk, indie and soft rock genres. Come and experience a very special night
An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart
$20-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Foundation Performing Arts Center
828-286-9990
Artist Group Info
Tammy Stamps
impactfulmusic8@gmail.com
An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart
286 ICC Loop Spindale, NC 28160Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-286-9990