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An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart

An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart

Award winning singer/songwriter Tammy Stamps will be performing her originals. She is a 5th degree black belt in Taekwondo, Choi Kwang Do, was a National, International, US Olympic Festival and US Team medalist and US Team Alternate. Tammy is an Author and a survivor of long-term abuse.

This event is not only about entertaining, but also truly about connecting with the audience, sharing stories about the songs and touching the heart and soul of those who listen. You will be hearing music in the folk, indie and soft rock genres. Come and experience a very special night

An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart
$20-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Foundation Performing Arts Center
828-286-9990
https://foundationshows.org/

Artist Group Info

Tammy Stamps
impactfulmusic8@gmail.com
https://music.apple.com/us/search?term=Tammy%20Stamps
An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart
286 ICC Loop Spindale, NC 28160
Spindale, North Carolina 28160
828-286-9990
https://foundationshows.org