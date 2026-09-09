An Evening with Tammy Stamps - Music That Touches the Heart

Award winning singer/songwriter Tammy Stamps will be performing her originals. She is a 5th degree black belt in Taekwondo, Choi Kwang Do, was a National, International, US Olympic Festival and US Team medalist and US Team Alternate. Tammy is an Author and a survivor of long-term abuse.

This event is not only about entertaining, but also truly about connecting with the audience, sharing stories about the songs and touching the heart and soul of those who listen. You will be hearing music in the folk, indie and soft rock genres. Come and experience a very special night