An Evening with Braxton Cook - 10/06
An Evening with Braxton Cook - 10/06
An NPR “Tiny Desk All Star,” VIBE, Downbeat and ESSENSE named Braxton Cook’s 2025 album a standout soul-jazz release of the year. His music traverses through trip-hop jazz, neo-soul, R&B and straight up groove.
Reserved Cocktail Seating
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org