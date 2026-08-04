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An Evening with Braxton Cook - 10/06

An Evening with Braxton Cook - 10/06

An NPR “Tiny Desk All Star,” VIBE, Downbeat and ESSENSE named Braxton Cook’s 2025 album a standout soul-jazz release of the year. His music traverses through trip-hop jazz, neo-soul, R&B and straight up groove.

Reserved Cocktail Seating

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-bird-and-byron