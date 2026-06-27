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An Evening of Kirtan with Govind Das and Jacqueline Michelle

An Evening of Kirtan with Govind Das and Jacqueline Michelle

APLR Presents: An Evening of Kirtan with Govind Das & Jacqueline Michelle

Friday, July 17th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room

312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Govind Das & Jacqueline Michelle

Govind Das and Jacqueline Michelle are the directors/owners of Bhakti Yoga Shala in Santa Monica CA. They are a husband-and-wife team and practitioners/teachers/musicians on the path of BHAKTI YOGA.

Their inspiring yoga classes encourage yoga in the spirit of celebrating life and developing a personal and intimate connection with Source. They dedicate their kirtan and mantra to uplift the hearts of all. They lead evenings of Kirtan, Bhakti Yoga workshops, and transformational retreats around the world. Their latest celebrated Kirtan CD, “LUNAR MANTRAS” has spent weeks at #2 on the Itunes World Music chart.

All ages
Ending Time is an estimate
Tickets only sold through DICE.
Pay What You Can Ticket Pricing - Support Local Artist

AyurPrana Listening Room
18.19
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

Govind Das & Jacqueline Michelle
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events