An Evening of Ceremonial Music with Kendall Way - 9/11

APLR Presents: An Evening of Ceremonial Music with Kendall Way + Desire to Be Album Release

Friday, September 11th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

We invite you all to join us September 11th, 2026 for a ceremonial concert with Kendall Way and community. Celebrating her album release, Desire to Be, these songs of reverence and devotion offer a serenade for these times of transformation. Sound that touches the spirit and creates conditions in which we can soften into presence and the gift of being embodied.

Kendall weaves with Brittany Marie, Aditi Sethi, harmonium and vocals flowing over the grounded rhythms of River Guerguerian, Chris Rosser and Jay Brown.

Come immerse within a contemplative evening of soulful music centering beauty, heart and harmony.

All ages

Tickets only sold through DICE.

Pay What You Can Ticket Pricing

