Amici – Jewish Jazz the Sequel

AmiciMusic returns to the White Horse for another thrilling JEWISH JAZZ program on Saturday, May 30th at 2:00pm. “JEWISH JAZZ–the Return of the Jewdi” is a sequel to the fun and popular program they performed last year featuring the wonderful Seth Kibel on clarinet and Artistic Director Daniel Weiser on piano. They will highlight more exciting connections between American Jazz and Klezmer-influenced music with works by Jacob Weinberg, Benny Goodman, Bela Kovacs, and a fantastic arrangement of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Dr. Weiser will tell great stories about how these two idioms intertwined in the early part of the 20th century as the wave of Jewish immigrants to NYC met up with the Great Migration of African-Americans from the South. Kibel is a phenomenal talent who has been voted best musician in the Baltimore/DC area for several years. You won’t want to miss this toe-tapping exciting music.

For more info about the program and the artists, visit: https://www.amicimusic.org/concert/jewish-jazz-5-3/.