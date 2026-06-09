AMICI : CLAVIOPIA - 6/20
AMICI : CLAVIOPIA - 6/20
Join us for a very exciting program of music for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano, a wonderful combination of instruments. Antonello DiMatteo, the principal clarinet of the Philadelphia Ballet, makes his AmiciMusic debut along with violinist Irina Rostomashvilli from the Republic of Georgia, who returns to perform with Artistic Director/pianist Daniel Weiser. They will perform exciting works by Paul Schoenfield, Peter Schickele (aka PDQ Bach), Dmitri Shostakovich, Waldemar von Baussnern, plus a very fun Klezmer Wedding by Srul Irving Glick. You will love this program!
White Horse Black Mountain
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The White Horse Black Mountain
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com
Artist Group Info
Amici
White Horse Black Mountain
05 Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
(828) 669-0816
boxoffice@whitehorseblackmountain.com