American Tune: Simon, Croce, and Taylor - 6/06

American Tune: Simon, Croce & Taylor takes you on a magical trip back to the 1970s to experience the timeless music and prolific songwriting of Paul Simon, Jim Croce and James Taylor. Relive the intimate storytelling, intricate chord changes and breathtaking melodies of these gifted artists – their work building on and transcending the more traditional folk-influenced acoustic music of the previous decade.

American Tune: Simon, Croce & Taylor showcases the songs you know and love from these master craftsmen during this brilliant span, framed in engaging stories about the artists themselves.

Tom Glynn is a John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner and a Boston Music Award nominee for Outstanding Songwriter. A number of his songs have been chosen by NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association) for their coveted Top 40 honor, and his music has been featured on ABC, Fox, Lifetime and Showtime. His recent album “Skylight Intervention” was the most added album to folk radio stations across the country in its first week. The Boston Globe calls Tom “a tunesmith at the top of his game.”

Saturday, June 6th at 7:30 pm – We want everyone to access the healing power of music! Perhaps you can only afford a few dollars or maybe you have resources to cover the cost for others. Donate What You Can! You may enter your desired donation amount below. The suggested price per ticket is $30.00.