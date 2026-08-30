American Harp Society and Mountain Harpers in Concert - 9/25
American Harp Society and Mountain Harpers in Concert - 9/25
The American Harp Society & Mountain Harpers Invite You to a Harp Extravaganza!
Friday, September 25th 7:00 pm
Weaverville First Baptist Church
63 North Main St.
Over 20 harp players from the WNC & the South Carolina chapters of the American Harp Society, along with Asheville-based Mountain Harpers share the stage with dance-inspired music from around the world and the ethereal sounds of this harp ensemble in concert.
Sponsored by the Weaverville Music Study Club
Offering taken for North Buncombe Music Scholarship
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Weaverville Music Study Club
Artist Group Info
A Cappella Alive!
First Baptist Church of Weaverville
63 N. Main St.Weavereville, North Carolina 28787
828-645-6720