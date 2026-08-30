American Harp Society and Mountain Harpers in Concert - 9/25

The American Harp Society & Mountain Harpers Invite You to a Harp Extravaganza!

Friday, September 25th 7:00 pm

Weaverville First Baptist Church

63 North Main St.

Over 20 harp players from the WNC & the South Carolina chapters of the American Harp Society, along with Asheville-based Mountain Harpers share the stage with dance-inspired music from around the world and the ethereal sounds of this harp ensemble in concert.

Sponsored by the Weaverville Music Study Club

Offering taken for North Buncombe Music Scholarship

