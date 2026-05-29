All Jammed Up Fest - 7/18

The All Jammed Up Fest is back BIGGER and BETTER this year with Kendall Street Company headlining Saturday and Sicard Hollow headlining Sunday. Plus, touring bands like Frute and Keep, as well as staples of the Asheville music scene - Suns of Stars, Strictly Liquid, and more!

Presented by All Jammed Up, this special two-night party celebrates community and the joy of live music. Come kick your shoes off, dance your heart out, and support local artists and vendors! You’re not gonna want to miss it!