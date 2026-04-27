All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/16
All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/16
All Crawfish Go to Heaven is a trio out of Asheville, NC, consisting of Scott Dennis (guitar and vocals), and brothers Will Arledge (guitar and vocals) and Curt Arledge (drums), playing the deep blues of the Mississippi Hill Country and Delta, focusing on the hypnotic grooves of RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.
One World Brewing West
Pay What You Want
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
One World Brewery west
Artist Group Info
All Crawfish Go to Heaven
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood RoadAsheville, North Carolina 28806