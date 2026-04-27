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All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/16

All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/16

All Crawfish Go to Heaven is a trio out of Asheville, NC, consisting of Scott Dennis (guitar and vocals), and brothers Will Arledge (guitar and vocals) and Curt Arledge (drums), playing the deep blues of the Mississippi Hill Country and Delta, focusing on the hypnotic grooves of RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.

One World Brewing West
Pay What You Want
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

One World Brewery west
https://oneworldbrewing.com/location/west-asheville/

Artist Group Info

All Crawfish Go to Heaven
https://www.instagram.com/allcrawfishgotoheaven?igsh=Mm42YW51YmxkaHht&amp;utm_source=qr
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood Road
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
https://oneworldbrewing.com/