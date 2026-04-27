All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/01

With foot stomping bluesy drones, heartfelt vocals, and a crunchy arch top guitar, All Crawfish Go to Heaven bring blues in the tradition of the greats hailing from Fat Possum Records, like RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, amongst others. This trio — Scott Dennis, Will Arledge, and Curt Arledge — is guaranteed to get your hips shaking.

