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All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/01

All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/01

With foot stomping bluesy drones, heartfelt vocals, and a crunchy arch top guitar, All Crawfish Go to Heaven bring blues in the tradition of the greats hailing from Fat Possum Records, like RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, amongst others. This trio — Scott Dennis, Will Arledge, and Curt Arledge — is guaranteed to get your hips shaking.

Jack of the Wood
$10
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

jack of the wood
marketing.laughingjack@gmail.com
http://jackofthewood.com

Artist Group Info

All Crawfish Go to Heaven
https://www.instagram.com/allcrawfishgotoheaven?igsh=Mm42YW51YmxkaHht&amp;utm_source=qr
Jack of the Wood
95 Patton Ave
Asheville , North Carolina 28801
(828)-252-5445
http://jackofthewood.com