All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/01
All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 5/01
With foot stomping bluesy drones, heartfelt vocals, and a crunchy arch top guitar, All Crawfish Go to Heaven bring blues in the tradition of the greats hailing from Fat Possum Records, like RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, amongst others. This trio — Scott Dennis, Will Arledge, and Curt Arledge — is guaranteed to get your hips shaking.
Jack of the Wood
$10
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
jack of the wood
marketing.laughingjack@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
All Crawfish Go to Heaven
Jack of the Wood
95 Patton AveAsheville , North Carolina 28801
(828)-252-5445