Alana Springsteen - I Hope This Helps Tour w/ Kyle Schuesler - 10/22

A fearless storyteller with an unshakable sense of self, Alana Springsteen has built her career on telling the truth, no matter how messy or hard-fought. Across high-concept projects like her three- part debut album TWENTY SOMETHING and highly awaited sophomore LP I HOPE THIS HELPS (a boldly autobiographical body of work due out May 29), the 25-year-old artist songwriter has carved out a vital space for raw catharsis and unfiltered reflection. A multi-instrumentalist with uncompromising vision, Springsteen plays guitar and piano throughout her albums and co-produces all her material, shaping each song with a hands-on precision that underscores her identity as both author and architect. Rooted in Country but unbound by its edges, she pulls freely from Alt-Pop and beyond, building a sonic world as expansive as it is emotionally exacting. Born and raised in Pungo, Virginia (a one-of-a-kind region where farmland meets beach), Springsteen’s connection to music began in church, where she first found her voice as a child. By age seven, she was teaching herself to play guitar and writing her own songs; at ten, she began traveling to Nashville for co-writing sessions with industry heavyweights. After making her landmark debut with TWENTY SOMETHING — a 2023 release featuring her GOLD-certified smash “goodbye looks good on you (feat. Mitchell Tenpenny)” — Springsteen earned massive praise from the likes of NPR (“Few artists dissect and make sense of life in your 20s quite like Alana Springsteen”) and PEOPLE (“Everything about her says she was made for this wild, breathless — and, yes, high-risk — life of an artist”). A powerhouse live performer who commands rooms of any size, she’s now headlined her own TWENTY SOMETHING TOUR; performed at major festivals like Stagecoach; toured internationally across Europe, the U.K., and Australia; and supported superstars like Luke Bryan, LANY, Keith Urban, and NEEDTOBREATHE. With countless milestones to her name — including making her Tiny Desk debut in 2024 and scoring a No. 1 hit with “Hot Honey” (a collaboration with MULTI PLATINUM DJ/producer Tiësto) — Springsteen’s momentum is undeniable.