AJ Lee and Blue Summit w/ The Cody Sisters - 10/23

STANDING ROOM ONLY

AJ LEE & BLUE SUMMIT

AJ Lee & Blue Summit are an award-winning energetic, charming, and technically jaw-dropping band quickly rising on the national roots music scene. Based in Santa Cruz, California, the group met as teenagers, picking and jamming together as kids at local music festivals and jams until one day, they decided they would be a band.

“Our roots go really deep,” explains de facto band leader Lee. “We met when we were young kids… We definitely decided to choose each other as a chosen family band later on in life, but in a lot of ways it was naturally just like that in the beginning.”

“It was like one of those late at night things,” she continued. “We were sitting on a trailer at Grass Valley” at the annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival held in the Sierra Nevada foothills – “Someone said, ‘All of us right here, we’re a band now.’ We kind of didn’t take it seriously, but we were like, okay, we’ll be a band!”

THE CODY SISTERS

The Cody Sisters band is the very heart of contemporary acoustic Folk and Bluegrass in Colorado, the United States, and the UK. Their propulsive instrumental solos and warm harmonies combine to grip the listener. Along with bass player Will Pavilonis, sisters Megan (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Maddie (guitar, banjo, vocals) have forged a new sound that has no equivalent match in the acoustic world today.

In May of 2023, The Cody Sisters released their self-titled EP marking a new beginning for the band. It is their first release since parting ways with their former image of “young girls in a family band” and it portrays a sense of maturity and musical understanding that reveals a new dimension to their artistic expression. They set out to explore new sounds and styles while still holding true to their Bluegrass roots, and they have done just that. This new music is an invitation to connect, to feel, and to journey together through original lyrics and captivating instrumental arrangements.

With their brand-new Archipelago, The Cody Sisters contineu to refine and explore a sound that is original, exhilarating, and heartwarming all at the same time. With strong ties to traditional American acoustic music, they continue to stun their audiences both in the U.S. and abroad.