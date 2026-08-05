Afro Rhythm with Chinobay and Jordan 11/08

Ugandan musician Chinobay and blind born singer-songwriter Jordan Scheffer create a powerful musical conversation that bridges continents, traditions, and genres. Rooted in African rhythms, storytelling, and global fusion, their performances weave together the warm, expressive voice of Jordan Scheffer with Chinobay’s masterful musicianship on instruments including the Kora, Kalimba, Endongo, and Talking drum.

Together, they offer an experience that is both deeply intimate and joyfully alive — blending Afro-funk, folk, soul, and world music into a sound that feels borderless. Their connection on stage is built on mentorship, friendship, and a shared belief in music as a force for healing, cultural exchange, and connection.

Join us for a powerful afternoon of rhythm, culture, and artistry that resonates deep within the soul.

Part of our Afro Rhythm series produced by Chinobay and White Horse Black Mountain.