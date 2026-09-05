Admiral Radio w/ Leon Timbo - 9/23

ADMIRAL RADIO:

Admiral Radio, the award-winning folkgrass/Americana act from South Carolina, is the creative partnership of Coty Hoover and Becca Smith. Named after their old wooden radio, this husband-and-wife team blends heartfelt harmonies, storytelling, and raw sincerity. Having met while waiting tables in South Carolina's Lowcountry, their sound is straightforward yet powerful—rooted in tight vocal interplay and finely picked acoustic instruments. Inspired by the everyday, their songs explore life lessons, the quiet hustle of ordinary life, and the dogged optimism that drives it all.

Simply put, Becca and Coty aim to leave listeners better than they found them. They have five independently produced albums under their belt, garnering critical acclaim and national radio play. For their next full-length album, the group has officially signed on with Too Fine Records, a new label out of Nashville created by longtime managers of artists like Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Ellie Holcomb, Judah & the Lion, and more. This show is a special celebration for the release of the new album titled Heirloom.

Known for their energetic and emotional live shows, Admiral Radio has shared stages with bluegrass legend Del McCoury, folkgrass icon Molly Tuttle, pop-rock sensation Judah & the Lion, and more. They have also earned first-place and finalist honors in prestigious songwriting competitions around the country, including Kerrville NewFolk, the MerleFest Band Competition, Cayamo Soundcheck, and the International Bluegrass Music Association's Official Songwriter Showcase. With every mile down America's backroads, Admiral Radio shares their interpretation of the folk legacy that feels both timeless and fresh.

LEON TIMBO:

Leon Timbo is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for pioneering "Transparent Soul," a genre-less musical space that bridges the gritty roots of Americana with Gospel-infused soul. Raised in Jacksonville, Florida, by two pastors, Timbo approaches music as an essential form of personal growth, healing, and spiritual communication. His sound draws inspiration from a "Mount Rushmore" of legends, including the narrative depth of Bill Withers, the intricate finger-picking of James Taylor, the spiritual resonance of Andre Crouch, and the authenticity of Ray Charles.

The Family Band functions as a living extension of Timbo’s creative spirit, embodying the love and support he experienced in his youth. They translate this into a "wall of sound" that is both rhythmically complex and emotionally accessible, prioritizing connection and vulnerability over synthetic production. Known for his vocal elasticity—shifting seamlessly from a hushed, gritty whisper to a resonant roar—Timbo and his band create an experience centered on the belief that music should make every listener feel seen and heard.