Admiral Radio: Album Release Show - 9/24

Doors: 4 pm // Show: 7 pm

FULL BAND ALBUM RELEASE SHOW: Admiral Radio, the award-winning folk/Americana act from South Carolina, is the creative partnership of Coty Hoover and Becca Smith. Named after their old wooden radio, this husband-and-wife team blends heartfelt harmonies, storytelling, and raw sincerity. Having met while waiting tables in the Lowcountry, their sound is straightforward yet powerful—rooted in tight vocal interplay, finely picked acoustic instruments, and songs that explore the quiet hustle of ordinary life and the dogged optimism that drives it all.

They are excited to bring their full band to Brevard for this special evening of songs and stories to celebrate the release of their new full-length album Heirloom, released on Too Fine Records out of Nashville. From humble beginnings to their growing buzz, Admiral Radio is redefining the folk tradition with every mile down America’s backroads.