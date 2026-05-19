Adam Booth, Storyteller in Concert - 6/11

Adam Booth shares his original story “Mr. Patches” at the Weaverville Community Center on Thursday June 11th 7:00

Join us for this nationally acclaimed storyteller as he performs a story from his Appalachian 20th Century Series.

Hope is a nurse who works in a low-income assisted living facility in the very same school building she attended as a girl. It is there she discovers her new patient is Mr. Patches, the mesmerizing school storyteller from her childhood. Hope slowly unwinds his secret past -and her future— in this tale set in the present

with vivid flashbacks to the 1990s in Appalachia and the 1940s in Europe.

FREE! Sponsored by the Town of Weaverville.

