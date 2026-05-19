Adam Booth, Storyteller in Concert - 6/11
Adam Booth, Storyteller in Concert - 6/11
Adam Booth shares his original story “Mr. Patches” at the Weaverville Community Center on Thursday June 11th 7:00
Join us for this nationally acclaimed storyteller as he performs a story from his Appalachian 20th Century Series.
Hope is a nurse who works in a low-income assisted living facility in the very same school building she attended as a girl. It is there she discovers her new patient is Mr. Patches, the mesmerizing school storyteller from her childhood. Hope slowly unwinds his secret past -and her future— in this tale set in the present
with vivid flashbacks to the 1990s in Appalachia and the 1940s in Europe.
FREE! Sponsored by the Town of Weaverville.
Weaverville Community Center
$25.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Weaverville
828*645*6980
jmtotman@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Adam Booth
Weaverville Community Center
60 Lakeshore Dr.Weaverville, North Carolina 28787
wcchl@weavervillenc.org