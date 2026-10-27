Acoustic Syndicate: A Benefit for Greg Redden, featuring Acoustic Syndicate, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp - 11/07

Located just 30 minutes south of Asheville and bordered by Pisgah National Forest, Deerfields is 940 acres of family land in the Mills River community. For decades, it has been a gathering place for music and memories, and it has long held a special place in Acoustic Syndicate history.

On Saturday, November 7, Acoustic Syndicate will return to Deerfields for a night to celebrate those memorable NC-mountain festivals, and give back to someone and someplace that mean so much.

Deerfields owner and friend, Greg Redden, recently lost his home in a catastrophic fire on the property. To help ease this difficult transition and loss, we’re bringing our community together once again, with all proceeds going directly to Greg.

We’ll be joined by our great friends Snake Oil Medicine Show, Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp.

The day will also feature a silent auction and a raffle for a Stratocaster donated by Michael Thurman, an old friend of Greg’s from the road in the 1980s. It comes in a hardshell case, and every dollar goes to Greg.

Please Note: This will be Acoustic Syndicate’s only full public concert of 2026.

Gates open at noon, so you can explore this beautiful property throughout the day, including the spring-fed lakes and ridge-line trail. Camping is also available if you want to extend your stay. RVs up to 24 feet are welcome, with no hookups. There’s no extra charge for RVs, but we ask RV campers to make a donation at one of the buckets set out around the property.

Bring your own drinks, chairs, family, and friends, and join us as we try to make life a little happier for Greg, as he’s done for so many of us.

The Details:

Saturday, November 7th

Gates at noon

4:00 Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp

5:00 Snake Oil Medicine Show

7:00 Acoustic Syndicate (two sets)

Silent auction and Stratocaster raffle on site

Bring cash for donations, the silent auction, and raffle tickets

Can’t make it but want to support the cause? All donations welcome and go straight to Greg.