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ABSFest: Tarot for Fun and Profit Workshop with Madame Onca at ABSFest

ABSFest: Tarot for Fun and Profit Workshop with Madame Onca at ABSFest

Already know something about tarot and want to read for others? Want to read cards at festivals, parties, and corporate events? There are important legal and ethical considerations to understand before you take your personal passion public. Let’s dive deep into the do’s-and-don’ts of cartomancy for money. We will touch on the history of fortunetelling and also explore spreads for various types of gigs, best practices for tough situations, and have an AMA about the cards in general.
➡About Onca - Onca O’Leary aka Madame Onca is a published tarot artist, author and teacher with decades of experience reading cards both for fun and profit. She is the artist and co-author of the critically acclaimed World Spirit Tarot as well as the Yuletide Monsters Oracle, as well as a dancer, singer, NC, international tour guide and event producer.

The Orange Peel
40
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

ABSFest
8282322980
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
absfest.com

Artist Group Info

Onca O'Leary
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
The Orange Peel
101 Biltmore Ave.
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
https://theorangepeel.net/