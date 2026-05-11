ABSFest Sunday Brunch: Church of the Decadence at The Grey Eagle - 6/07

ABSFest Brunch: Church of Decadence

Doors: 12:00 PM

Show: 12:30 PM

AGES 18+

SEATED SHOW

LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE

Purchase Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38222123

ABSFEST BRUNCH: CHURCH OF DECADENCE

The brunch show is BACK and hosted by Padre Pavlvs, aka international juggler and comedian Paolo Garbanzo! Join us for a breakfast buffet of empowered debauchery with burlesque, sideshow, and creativity galore. Guaranteed to be uplifting, sexy AF, and more fun than your usual churchgoing experience. Feel free to wear your Sunday best, party hats, or your pajamas.

Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.