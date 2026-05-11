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ABSFest Sunday Brunch: Church of the Decadence at The Grey Eagle - 6/07

ABSFest Sunday Brunch: Church of the Decadence at The Grey Eagle - 6/07

ABSFest Brunch: Church of Decadence
Doors: 12:00 PM
Show: 12:30 PM
AGES 18+
SEATED SHOW
LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE
Purchase Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38222123
ABSFEST BRUNCH: CHURCH OF DECADENCE
The brunch show is BACK and hosted by Padre Pavlvs, aka international juggler and comedian Paolo Garbanzo! Join us for a breakfast buffet of empowered debauchery with burlesque, sideshow, and creativity galore. Guaranteed to be uplifting, sexy AF, and more fun than your usual churchgoing experience. Feel free to wear your Sunday best, party hats, or your pajamas.
Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.

The Grey Eagle
27
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AbsFest
8282322980
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1899E2FCgJ/

Artist Group Info

Onca O'Leary
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
http://thegreyeagle.com