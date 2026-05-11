ABSFest Saturday: Belly Burly Fusion Fun with Natasha Riot at ABSFest

Come sass it up in this super fun bellydance/burlesque fusion workshop!

Designed for all levels of movers and shakers, we will be movin’ and shakin’ with absolutely zero judgement, so wear what makes you feel comfortable and unrestricted, and bring plenty of water, a notebook, and a towel if needed!

We’ll do a burlesque movement informed fitness warmup - which may or may not harken to the glory days of 80’s and 90’s workout videos (now with better movement mechanics!). Natasha will guide you through movements that are similar in both dance forms, and some brief history as to the possible why. While we learn a short piece of choreography, we’ll also go over what may or may not be appropriate in certain settings, so that fun can be had by all while revering the history and cultures of the dance. We’ll discuss similarities in costuming as well!

You will leave this workshop with a lil bit of history, a lil choreo that you can use, and a whole lot of SASS!

➡About Natasha - Our glam metal Headliner from Portland! She is a globetrotting, award-winning, event producing powerhouse with decades of experience in bellydance, fitness and burlesque. Natasha has taught and performed at festivals and stages all across the US and is a class favorite with her students.