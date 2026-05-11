ABSFest Friday: FanDom Nerdlesque at the Grey Eagle
ABSFest Friday: FanDom Nerdlesque at the Grey Eagle
ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque
VIP Doors: 7:00 PM
GA Doors: 7:30 PM
Show: 8:00 PM
AGES 18+
SEATED SHOW
LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE
Purchase Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38222122
ABSFEST FRIDAY FANDOM NERDLESQUE
We're bringing back our Friday Nerdlesque show for our 17th year, bringing together national burlesque, sideshow and variety artists! See your favorite Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Music and Pop Culture FanDoms flying their freak flags. Hosted by Atlanta’s stunning Lady of Leg-i-Tude, Lola LeSoleil!
VIPs enjoy Preferential Seating, VIP goodies, AND a special VIP show with doors at 7pm.
General Admission doors at 7:30pm.
Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.
The Grey Eagle
30
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ABSFest
8282322980
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Onca O'Leary
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com