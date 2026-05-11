ABSFest Friday: FanDom Nerdlesque at the Grey Eagle

ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque

VIP Doors: 7:00 PM

GA Doors: 7:30 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

AGES 18+

SEATED SHOW

LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE

Purchase Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38222122

ABSFEST FRIDAY FANDOM NERDLESQUE

We're bringing back our Friday Nerdlesque show for our 17th year, bringing together national burlesque, sideshow and variety artists! See your favorite Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Music and Pop Culture FanDoms flying their freak flags. Hosted by Atlanta’s stunning Lady of Leg-i-Tude, Lola LeSoleil!

VIPs enjoy Preferential Seating, VIP goodies, AND a special VIP show with doors at 7pm.

General Admission doors at 7:30pm.

Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.