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ABSFest Friday: FanDom Nerdlesque at the Grey Eagle

ABSFest Friday: FanDom Nerdlesque at the Grey Eagle

ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque
VIP Doors: 7:00 PM
GA Doors: 7:30 PM
Show: 8:00 PM
AGES 18+
SEATED SHOW
LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE
Purchase Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38222122
ABSFEST FRIDAY FANDOM NERDLESQUE
We're bringing back our Friday Nerdlesque show for our 17th year, bringing together national burlesque, sideshow and variety artists! See your favorite Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Music and Pop Culture FanDoms flying their freak flags. Hosted by Atlanta’s stunning Lady of Leg-i-Tude, Lola LeSoleil!
VIPs enjoy Preferential Seating, VIP goodies, AND a special VIP show with doors at 7pm.
General Admission doors at 7:30pm.
Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.

The Grey Eagle
30
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ABSFest
8282322980
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
absfest.com

Artist Group Info

Onca O'Leary
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
The Grey Eagle
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
http://thegreyeagle.com