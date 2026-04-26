ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque - 6/05
ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque - 6/05
AGES 18+
SEATED SHOW
LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE
ABSFEST FRIDAY FANDOM NERDLESQUE
We’re bringing back our Friday Nerdlesque show for our 17th year, bringing together national burlesque, sideshow and variety artists! See your favorite Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Music and Pop Culture FanDoms flying their freak flags. Hosted by Atlanta’s stunning Lady of Leg-i-Tude, Lola LeSoleil!
VIPs enjoy Preferential Seating, VIP goodies, AND a special VIP show with doors at 7pm.
General Admission doors at 7:30pm.
Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$32.37
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801