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ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque - 6/05

ABSFest Friday FanDom Nerdlesque - 6/05

AGES 18+

SEATED SHOW

LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE

ABSFEST FRIDAY FANDOM NERDLESQUE

We’re bringing back our Friday Nerdlesque show for our 17th year, bringing together national burlesque, sideshow and variety artists! See your favorite Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Music and Pop Culture FanDoms flying their freak flags. Hosted by Atlanta’s stunning Lady of Leg-i-Tude, Lola LeSoleil!

VIPs enjoy Preferential Seating, VIP goodies, AND a special VIP show with doors at 7pm.

General Admission doors at 7:30pm.

Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$32.37
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801