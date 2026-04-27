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ABSFest Brunch: Church of Decadence - 6/07

ABSFest Brunch: Church of Decadence - 6/07

AGES 18+

SEATED SHOW

LIMITED NUMBER OF VIP TICKETS AVAILABLE

ABSFEST BRUNCH: CHURCH OF DECADENCE

The brunch show is BACK and hosted by Padre Pavlvs, aka international juggler and comedian Paolo Garbanzo! Join us for a breakfast buffet of empowered debauchery with burlesque, sideshow, and creativity galore. Guaranteed to be uplifting, sexy AF, and more fun than your usual churchgoing experience. Feel free to wear your Sunday best, party hats, or your pajamas.

Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$28.95
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801