Abe Ried and the Spikedrivers at the Capital Club of Asheville 9/18

Jboin us on the rooftop for authentic Piedmont and Chicago style blues brought to you by Abe Ried & the Spikedrivers.

The Capital Club of Asheville is Asheville’s premier wedding + versatile private event space. Perfect for groups as small as 15 and up to 175, with stunning views of downtown and the Blue Ridge Mountains and carefully curated catering options. Our venue is the place to host your event. The Capital Club of Asheville is proud to be the #1 rooftop event hosting location in WNC. Booking our space means hosting your event in our premier rooftop venue, with access to our convenient catering kitchen; wow your guests with high-class cuisine and a view of bustling downtown Asheville. We offer full bar service for our public events