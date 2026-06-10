A Wilder Way: Midwifing the World to Come in an Age of Extinction @ Dreaming Stone Arts and Ecology Center - August 19th-23rd

Join us August 19th – 23rd as we nurture community and build resilience amid the intersecting crises of our time. We’ll spend 5 days charting a wilder path together through storytelling, skill-sharing, songs, ritual, and homegrown feasts. Are you seeking a place-based life that weaves accountability with land and community? What do we discover when we deepen into seasonal living that learns from and serves the watershed? What are the cultural practices that honor our interlocking communities, pasts, and futures? What are the earth skills and land practices that grow our resilience while helping us heal our bodies and renew our spirits and minds?

https://dreamingstone.org/wilder-way/

Together, we will tend all of these questions and sow seeds for a world beyond crisis and collapse. We will reckon with the obscenity and severity of historical and current levels of oppression, so as to dive into the grief work needed to usher us through this age of premature death and competition, toward a culture of life-affirming cooperation with the regenerative powers and sacred mysteries of the earth. Together we will practice deeper intimacy with our food, our shit, our waterways, and the seasonal arcs that recycle us. Meals will weave abundant connections, integrating foraged ingredients with locally grown, storied food. Together we will experiment in creating a new/old bioregional culture attuning to the land, our bodies, the collective, and sacred presence. We welcome all faith traditions, cultural lineages, gender expressions, and experience levels with these ideas. We will center the experiences of those disproportionately impacted by our racist state and actively build trust and capacity for collective liberation.

Workshop Examples: * Mead-making * Songs for Resistance * Eco-Socialism * Mutual Aid * Wildlife Tracking * Traditional Canoe Skills * Plant Propagation * Wild Edible Weeds * Green Burial * Conflict Resolution * Cooking over Fire * Food Preservation * Forest Ecology * Nixtamalization * Community Preparedness / Resilience * Somatics of Liberation

This event will take place at the Dreaming Stone Arts & Ecology Center August 19th-23rd, 2026.

Work trade and child care available.

Contact Aliza for information via aliza@dreamingstone.org.