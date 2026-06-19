A Night of Music and Meaning with DAVID LaMOTTE Presented by Center for Spiritual Wisdom - 8/22

As part of our 10th anniversary celebrations, you are invited to a special fundraising event for the Center for Spiritual Wisdom with David LaMotte at Brevard College, where music and meaning will come together in an intimate setting. David is an acclaimed songwriter, speaker and author.

As a musician, David has performed at more than 3500 concerts and released thirteen full-length CDs, primarily of original music. He has toured in all 50 states and on five continents. The Boston Globe says his music “pushes the envelope with challenging lyrics and unusual tunings, but he also pays homage to folk tradition,” while BBC Radio lauds his “charm, stories, humour, insightful songs, sweet voice and dazzling guitar ability.”