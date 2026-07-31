A Cappella Alive! Chorus in Concert - 8/14

A Cappella Alive! Chorus in concert: Friday, August 14th 7:00

First Baptist Church of Weaverville 63 North Main St.

Don’t miss this dynamic group of women who perform many musical styles in a cappella harmony! Be prepared to tap your feet or perhaps even sing along to popular melodies, modern jazz, and more.

Presented by the Weaverville Music Study Club with offering taken for the North Buncombe 2027 Music Scholarship.

