65 North Pickers + Radish - 9/09

STANDING ROOM ONLY

65 NORTH PICKERS

Introducing the 65 north pickers, a high-energy bluegrass quartet that fuses the drive of traditional bluegrass with the exploratory spirit of jam band improvisation. fronted by mandolin player jake, banjoist nate, guitarist quinton, and bassist tali, this quartet is renowned for their lightning-fast picking and impressive improvisation. Their high-energy performances feature incredible original compositions that merge bluegrass with the nostalgic vibes of classic festival music, where the essence of the Grateful Dead meets the psychedelic flair of Jimi Hendrix. With listeners dancing out of their chairs and captivated by the music, 65 north pickers create an unforgettable experience that keeps fans coming back for more.

RADISH

Radish is a self-proclaimed “bluegrass-ish” string band from Baltimore. They are known to blur the lines of traditional bluegrass with a repertoire that spans from old-school to contemporary, and a knack for throwing avant-garde improvisation in the mix. With a line-up including Chris Ackerman (bass), Sam Allen (banjo), Sam Cochran (guitar), Wyatt Graham (mandolin), and Matthew Zuckerman (dobro); their wide array of influences creates a unique and versatile ensemble. Their debut self-titled album is out now everywhere you can stream music.