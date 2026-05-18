5JBARROW SUNDAYS ON THE RIVER IN OLIVETTE - 6/14

Join us for a beautiful Sunday afternoon concert with indie-folk band 5J Barrow! BYOB, BYOC (chair), Kids are free!

5j Barrow is a soulful indie band founded in 2011 by Broadway performers Eryn Murman and Jason Hite, whose heartfelt lyrics and evocative sound have captivated audiences from the Apollo Theater to Washington Square Park. Named “Best Band in NY” after winning WNYC/WQXR’s 2014 Battle of the Boroughs, they’ve built a devoted following and recently completed a year-long North American tour. Their releases include the debut album From the Dim Sweet Light and the three-part EP series The Journey (2017–2019). Now based in Asheville, NC, they continue to create and perform across the country.