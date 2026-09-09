4th Annual Shelby NC Pride Festival - 11/07
4th Annual Shelby NC Pride Festival - 11/07
There will be several nonprofits, resources, businesses, food trucks, queer karaoke, a live drag show, and a Kids-Friendly Corner with activities! The Shelby Pride Festival is a family-friendly, free event open to all peaceful folks of Cleveland County and the surrounding areas (and we love having out-of-town guests, too!).
Bobby Bell Pavilion
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Shelby NC Pride- https://www.shelbypride.org/home
Bobby Bell Pavilion
126 W. Marion StShelby, North Carolina 28150