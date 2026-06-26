4th Annual Appalachian Mountain Health Fair - 8/01

Appalachian Mountain Health invites families and community members to its 4th Annual Community Health Fair in Asheville. This free event will help families prepare for the upcoming school year while connecting them with healthcare services and community resources.

More than 1,000 Buncombe County residents attended last year's health fair. This year's event will once again offer FREE back-to-school physicals and Pre-K dental screenings on a first-come, first-served basis. Families can also receive free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last), enjoy a free lunch (while available), participate in family-friendly activities, and explore health resources, community organizations, and giveaways.

The Community Health Fair brings together local healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, and community partners to increase access to care and connect families with services available throughout Western North Carolina. Whether preparing children for the new school year or learning more about local resources, attendees will find valuable information, support, and activities for the entire family.

The event is free and open to the public.