43rd Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival - 10/03

Get ready for the 43rd Aunt Het Fall Festival & Car Show - a fun-filled day of classic cars, delicious food, and family-friendly activities!

Welcome to the 43rd Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival & Car Show!

Come join us for a fun-filled day at Main Street Fountain Inn. Enjoy classic cars, live music, delicious food, and exciting activities for the whole family. Don't miss out on the chance to see stunning vehicles on display and participate in our various contests. It's a fantastic event you won't want to miss!

Our Featured Performers this year are the Reedy River String Band performing from 3pm-5pm on the Commerce Park Stage!