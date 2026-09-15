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31st Annual Twin Rivers Media Festival Sunday Screening, Speakers Awards

31st Annual Twin Rivers Media Festival Sunday Screening, Speakers Awards

Screening award-winning, independent films from local, national and international filmmakers and artists! Categories include Animation, Experimental, Short Drama, Documentary, Feature, Anti-war, AI, plus Experimental Music and a special Asheville category!
Kickoff begins Friday with a full-length feature film winner and continues Saturday and Sunday with back-to-back films and performances throughout the day.

Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
$10-30
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
8282733332
Carlos@floodgallery.org
https://www.facebook.com/FloodGallery/

Artist Group Info

https://floodgallery.org/events/
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
850 Blue Ridge Road
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-273-3332
carlos@floodgallery.org
https://www.facebook.com/events/6095110523863426