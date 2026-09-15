31st Annual Twin Rivers Media Festival Kick-off Award-Winning Feature Film
31st Annual Twin Rivers Media Festival Kick-off Award-Winning Feature Film
Screening award-winning, independent films from local, national and international filmmakers and artists! Categories include Animation, Experimental, Short Drama, Documentary, Feature, Anti-war, AI, plus Experimental Music and a special Asheville category!
Kickoff begins Friday with a full-length feature film winner and continues Saturday and Sunday with back-to-back films and performances throughout the day.
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
$10-30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
8282733332
Carlos@floodgallery.org
Artist Group Info
Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
850 Blue Ridge RoadBlack Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828-273-3332
carlos@floodgallery.org