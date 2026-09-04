3 Shades of Gray: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.
3 Shades of Gray: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.
Bandmates Bob Zullo (Guitar & Vocal), Dex Stutzman (Guitar, Keys, Harp & Vocal) & James Leyva (Guitar & Vocal) focusing on vocal harmonies of the 70's and beyond. Playing "pop" tunes from the Beatles & CSNY to Jason Isbell........and a few originals thrown in.
Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
3 Shades of Gray
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park DriveHendersonville, North Carolina 29739