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3 Shades of Gray: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.

3 Shades of Gray: Live at Trailside Brewing Co.

Bandmates Bob Zullo (Guitar & Vocal), Dex Stutzman (Guitar, Keys, Harp & Vocal) & James Leyva (Guitar & Vocal) focusing on vocal harmonies of the 70's and beyond. Playing "pop" tunes from the Beatles & CSNY to Jason Isbell........and a few originals thrown in.

Trailside Brewing Co
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

3 Shades of Gray
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/