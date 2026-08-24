2nd Annual Progressive Rock Showcase Ft. Nospun and Abacab - 10/16
2nd Annual Progressive Rock Showcase Ft. Nospun and Abacab - 10/16
"Charlotte Progressive Metal band Nospun established critical acclaim as one of the premier progressive metal bands in the world with their debut Opus and recent EP, Ozai.
Special guest, Abacab - The Music Of Genesis, will open the evening with a “no hits” set of rarely performed Genesis deep tracks selected specially for this event."
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Nospun
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com