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2nd Annual Progressive Rock Showcase Ft. Nospun and Abacab - 10/16

2nd Annual Progressive Rock Showcase Ft. Nospun and Abacab - 10/16

"Charlotte Progressive Metal band Nospun established critical acclaim as one of the premier progressive metal bands in the world with their debut Opus and recent EP, Ozai.
Special guest, Abacab - The Music Of Genesis, will open the evening with a “no hits” set of rarely performed Genesis deep tracks selected specially for this event."

Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Nospun
https://nospun.bandcamp.com/album/opus
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com