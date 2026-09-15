25th Annual NewSong Music Competition - 10/25

SEATED SHOW

LIMITED NUMBER OF PREMIUM SEATING TICKETS AVAILABLE

NEWSONG MUSIC COMPETITION

Join us for the 25th anniversary NewSong Music Competition, presented by Citizen Vinyl!

The program’s curated showcases have been a fixture in the national music scene since 2001. The competition finals, formerly staged in New York City at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, relocated to Asheville, N.C. in 2017.

Eight finalists (to be named on September 13) selected from advance online submissions from across North America and beyond, will bring their musical magic to Asheville where they will perform, compete, and connect with one another. A panel of music industry judges will select one grand prize winner to receive a fully funded six-song EP, plus 300 vinyl records of the grand prize project pressed at Citizen Vinyl.

Past NewSong winners include Crys Matthews (Nashville, TN), Jobi Riccio (Nashville, TN), AC Sapphire {Portland, OR), and Slow Runner (Saluda, NC). The 2025 Grand Prize Winner was Susan Anderson (Asheville, NC).