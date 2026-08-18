21st Annual Music at the Mill - 9/12
21st Annual Music at the Mill - 9/12
Enjoy a restful afternoon by the old mill stream at the Francis Grist Mill while you enjoy music by the Blue Ridge Big Band!
Six Pigs BBQ will be on hand with their delicious Western North Carolina style BBQ, Mama Moody's fried pies will be here with their delicious treats and Crafters will be displaying and selling their handmade items.
Francis Grist Mill
Music tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of the event
11:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Francis Mill Preservation Society
8284566307
tannatimbes@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Blue Ridge Big band
Francis Grist Mill
14 Hugh Massie RdWaynesville , North Carolina 28786
8284566307
tannatimbes@gmail.com