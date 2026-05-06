2026 BioBlitz with MountainTrue and Conserving Carolina in Gerton, NC 6/13

What is a BioBlitz?

A BioBlitz is part social event, part scientific expedition. Armed with the iNaturalist app and guided by experts, we’ll head into the field to document the rare and rugged ecosystems near Gerton, NC.

Explore: Navigate diverse terrains with expert naturalists.

Learn: Discover how to identify local flora and fauna.

Contribute: Every observation you upload becomes part of a global database used by scientists to track environmental health.

bioblitz

Join the Expedition

Ready to become a citizen scientist? Space is limited to ensure a high-quality experience for all participants and to minimize our impact on the land.

Important Reminders:

There will be a variety of hike options for this event ranging from easy to strenuous. Please leave pets at home. Kids are welcome to attend as long as accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of the event.

Parking is limited at the venue so carpooling is encouraged.

Locations:

Carpool meet-up at 9:30 am: The Food Lion in Fairview https://maps.app.goo.gl/RGXamW7h2ovr9d447

BioBlitz location (Laughing Waters): https://maps.app.goo.gl/f5dk7Rbi2qkScPws8

All volunteers are eligible to receive an annual complimentary membership to MountainTrue. To activate yours, please email members@mountaintrue.org