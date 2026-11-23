One of our favorite singer/songwriters to come out of the West Coast these past few years, Margo Cilker is back with her third full-length. This one was co-produced by her and Texan Bruce Robison in Lockhart, TX, with an all-Texas backing band that included pedal steel player Eric Heywood, guitarist Geoff Queen, and fiddler Beth Chrisman. Cilker is a Pacific Northwest-based Americana artist with deep California roots, but you might mistake her for an Austin resident on this one. Most of these songs cover rather tragic topics, but she delivers them more as a witness than a victim, with the hope of righting the wrongs she writes about. As Steve Horowitz of Pop Matters writes, “Ultimately, Little White Cross succeeds not because it dwells on sadness but because it finds meaning within it. Margo Cilker’s voice may not be conventionally commanding, but her gifts as an interpreter and storyteller give these songs weight.”