Willi Carlisle – The Universal Bubba

Signature Sounds is releasing Willi Carlisle’s latest album this week: 17 songs about ditch diggers, horse girls, existential crises at Chinese buffets, and the universal bubba who can fix anything. “I think this one goes to outer space,” says Carlisle. “I think this is the widest range of influences that I’ve ever had. It touches on funk, it touches on Americana, Cajun, old-time, and experimental music.” This is the first time Tyler Childers has been tapped as producer outside of his own records, and Childers’ band backs up Carlisle on this. “It’s the first time I’ve ever used synthesizers and double electric guitars. There’s also more fretless 19th-century style banjo on it than any record I’ve ever made.”