Israel Nash – Sweetheart of the Rodeo

Israel Nash, hailed as a "master of sonic textures" by Rolling Stone, releases his adaptation of The Byrds' iconic 1968 album Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Reinterpreting the landmark record through a modern lens, Nash transforms the country-rock classic into a genre-bending take on contemporary American roots music. Exploration runs throughout the project – classic melodies shift in new directions, familiar rhythms are rebuilt, tempos move differently. Even the track list is different.