New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Israel Nash – Sweetheart of the Rodeo
Israel Nash, hailed as a "master of sonic textures" by Rolling Stone, releases his adaptation of The Byrds' iconic 1968 album Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Reinterpreting the landmark record through a modern lens, Nash transforms the country-rock classic into a genre-bending take on contemporary American roots music. Exploration runs throughout the project – classic melodies shift in new directions, familiar rhythms are rebuilt, tempos move differently. Even the track list is different.