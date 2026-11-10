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New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Israel Nash – Sweetheart of the Rodeo

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:37 AM EST

Israel Nash, hailed as a "master of sonic textures" by Rolling Stone, releases his adaptation of The Byrds' iconic 1968 album Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Reinterpreting the landmark record through a modern lens, Nash transforms the country-rock classic into a genre-bending take on contemporary American roots music. Exploration runs throughout the project – classic melodies shift in new directions, familiar rhythms are rebuilt, tempos move differently. Even the track list is different.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson